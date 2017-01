NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 65 South is closed at the Cumberland River near the I-24 exit as authorities attempt to talk a man down from the bridge.

Northbound traffic is not affected. The scene is expected to be cleared by 10:14 a.m.

