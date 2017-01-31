Pittsburgh Penguins dump Nashville Predators 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Predator Patric Hornqvist scored twice and the Penguins took down the Nashville Predators 4-2 Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Calle Jarnkrok scored a power play goal in the first period, his eighth of the season gave Nashville a 1-0 lead, but after that it was a Pittsburgh onslaught for the next 30 minutes.

The Penguins scored four straight goals with Trevor Daley and Chris Kunitz scoring the first two and Hornqvist getting the last two for his 13th and 14th of the season.

Nashville did make a game of it in the third period after Colin Wilson scored his 7th of the season to make it 4-2 they put plenty of pressure on Matt Murray. Murray was up to the task though coming up with 37 saves in the victory.

Pekka Rinne made 35 saves in the loss.