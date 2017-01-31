PHOTOS: Anne Holt

After more than three decades on the desk, longtime News 2 anchor Anne Holt has decided to step away from the news desk.

Anne announced her decision earlier this month that it was time to “scale back her workload.”

While she won’t be anchoring the nightly newscasts, Anne will continue her work at News 2 and will continue to report news that “inspires and showcases the goodness in all of us.”

“So I will still be around, just not as much,” Anne said.

Anne and co-anchor Bob Mueller have worked together for 37 years and have anchored the news for 33 of those years, making them the longest running news team in Nashville history.