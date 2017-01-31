New owner pledges no changes at famous Pancake Pantry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A little place on Hillsboro Road in Nashville known for its famous pancakes may have a new owner but the food is not changing at the Pancake Pantry.

“We’ll be continuing that great food and service that everyone knows and loves,” new owner Crosby Keltner said.

Keltner also says they’re going to try and keep the line that winds down the block moving as quickly as possible, too.

A veteran of the restaurant industry, Keltner had no intentions of making any changes when he bought the Pancake Pantry from David Baldwin.

The business had been in Baldwin’s family for 56 years before the sale was final in early January of this year. Keltner said he had a hard time believing the sale was actually coming together.

“I was still in shock,” he said. “It was one of those things I didn’t believe was going to happen. I stayed optimistic and hopeful, but until we actually sat down in front of the staff and David introduced me it hit me.”

Keltner says he has no plans to expand the business to any other locations.

“It’s an icon I don’t think would work anywhere else,” he said.

Baldwin is going to remain involved with the Pancake Pantry in some capacity moving forward.