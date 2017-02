NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – National Career Fairs is hosting a big job fair Wednesday at the airport Marriott.

Hundreds of job opportunities will be at the fair, and applicants will be able to meet employers face to face.

It begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. The hotel is located at 600 Marriott Din Nashville.

For more information visit nationalcareerfairs.com. You can also call 877-561-5627 for more information, or email contact@ncfairs.com.