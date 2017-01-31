Nashville makes bid for Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, and members of the city’s MLS Organizing Committee, submitted their official bid for an expansion franchise Tuesday at the MLS office’s in New York City.

Mayor Barry, lead investor John Ingram, and committee co-founders Bill Hagerty and Will Alexander met with MLS President Mark Abbott in hopes of winning one of four spots the league will award between now and 2018.

“Today marks a major step in our effort to recruit a Major League Soccer to team to Nashville,” said the mayor.

Before heading to New York, Barry said earlier this week, “everyone wants to be in Nashville.” That’s the pitch she made to MLS President Abbott, “We made our case today that Nashville is a dynamic, growing international city that is ready for the world’s game. We have the fan base, the corporate support and an exceptional stadium site.”

“Nashville has a brand unlike any other market competing for a team,” Ingram said. “We have a young, passionate soccer audience in a city that is trending upward in all the right ways. We are a perfect fit for Major League Soccer in terms of fans, our economy and our geography.”

“Nashville’s business, civic and sports leadership stepped up in an unprecedented fashion to support this bid through the Nashville MLS Organizing Committee,” Hagerty added

Barry announced last week she supported private money building a new soccer stadium on public land at Nashville’s Fairgrounds, but no renderings have been drawn up at this point.