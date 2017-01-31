Nared leads Tennessee to 76-74 win over No. 4 Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Jaime Nared had a career high 27 points including two tie-breaking free throws with 5.9 seconds left to help Tennessee end No. 4 South Carolina’s 29-game home win streak in the Southeastern Conference with a 76-74 victory Monday night.

Nared was fouled after the Gamecocks (18-2, 8-1 SEC) rallied from 11 points down in the final six minutes to tie the game at 74 on Bianca Cuevas-Moore’s 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds left.

Tyasha Harris was called for guarding Nared too closely and the junior, who knocked down the winning shot two weeks ago in Tennessee’s 71-69 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame, calmly made these shots.

Cuevas-Moore’s three in the final seconds bounced away the Lady Vols (14-7, 5-3) were celebrating their third top-10 victory this season, adding South Carolina to No. 10 Stanford in December and the Irish earlier this month.