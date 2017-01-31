Man seriously injured after being hit by car on Harding Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit by a car and seriously injured Tuesday night on Harding Place in south Nashville.

The call came in around 6 p.m. after the accident near Tampa Drive, not far from the Ashton at Harding and Whispering Oak apartments.

Metro police told News 2 the man was hit outside of a crosswalk, as there weren’t any nearby, not far from a bus stop.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries. His identity was not immediately known.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene as police investigated.

News 2 has a crew on the scene. Stay with WKRN.com for updates.