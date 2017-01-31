Man arrested for shooting and injuring 10 people in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man charged in a shooting that injured 10 people at a National Guard Armory.

The shooting happened Friday night at the National Guard in Brownsville.

During the TBI’s investigation agents discovered that a fight broke out at 11:45 p.m. and shots were fired.

The TBI discovered Kyandedre Benson, 20, as the person who fired the shots.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals captured Benson in Detroit, Mich. without incident, according to a release.

Benson has been charged with 10 counts of attempted first degree murder and is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.

Benson will eventually face an extradition hearing before likely heading back to Tennessee.