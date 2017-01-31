Lego launches social network for kids

(WFLA) — Lego has building sets for Star Wars, Harry Potter and other movie franchises, but now kids can also have fun with Legos on smartphones.

The company is launching a new social network on Tuesday.

It’s called “Lego Life” where children under 13 can share pictures of their Lego creations and participate in building challenges.

The service has some safety features to prevent online bullying, for example only photos with Lego-related content can be shared.

Also, kids can only comment on photos with Lego themed emoji’s.

The app is mobile-only for now, but Lego said it plans to roll out its social network to the web soon.