Star running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn transfers to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Pearl-Cohn star Ke’Shawn Vaughn is coming back to Nashville after announcing he’s transferring to Vanderbilt for his final two seasons of college football.

The star running back rushed for 723 yards as a freshman at Illinois, but saw that number fall to only 301 yards on 60 carries in 2016.

Vaughn announced in mid-January he was leaving Illinois and ended the speculation about where he was headed Tuesday afternoon when he tweeted he was joining the Commodores.

Vaughn tweeted, “It Wouldn’t Mean Nothing If I Couldn’t Go Back To Where I’m Good At 💯. #AnchorDown #615”

By leaving one 1-A program for another Vaughn will have to sit out for one season, so he won’t be eligible to play in 2017.