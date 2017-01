FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police are trying to identify a woman wanted for using a cloned credit to purchase $450 worth of cleaning supplies and gift cards.

The fraudulent purchase happened at the Kroger on Mallory Lane in Williamson County on Dec. 30.

The cardholder only recently noticed the purchase when he received his bank statement in the mail.

If you know the woman pictured call Franklin Police at (615) 794-4000.