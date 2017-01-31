After getting visas, Iraqi family halted by travel ban on way to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Senator Jim Cooper’s office is working with an Iraqi family who was on their way to Nashville and is now stranded in Iraq after President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Fuad Sharef Seuleman spoke with News 2 via Skype on Tuesday.

“Every day I used to open my Google Earth and Street View and I used to show them the streets of Nashville and I said, ‘We will go there’ and ‘We will go to that place. We will go to that restaurant,’” Seleman recalled.

The father-of-three said he would like to study in America and get a degree.

“I already have a MBA in Iraq and I would pursue my there. My kids, I wanted them to study and get an American education,” Seuleman said.

Suleman, his wife, two daughters and son are now staying at a family member’s home since they sold all their belongings before their planned move.

He added that he and his family had been vetted for years in order to receive their visas.

