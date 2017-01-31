70-acre retail, adventure space breaks ground in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Amid the rebuilding process for people and businesses affected by the deadly Sevier County wildfires, a groundbreaking was held Monday for a new business.

The 70-acre Anakeesta project will be bringing retail space and outdoor activities to Gatlinburg.

“We see the light at the end of this tunnel and that’s this summer,” said co-owner of Anakeesta Bob Bentz.

The business’ new chondola station, a combination of chair lift and gondola, will be along the Parkway in the middle of downtown Gatlinburg.

“The fact that it is on track, speaks to the planning they did ahead of time. And there’s just so much new development that’s been planned for here before the tragedy,” said Dave Jones with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

City leaders believe this adventure park will pump new life into Gatlinburg, bring new visitors and even extend their trips.

“So if you were going to stay three days in Gatlinburg area, the addition of Anakeesta will make people want to spend an additional day here because there’s so many things to do up there,” said Mark Adams, CEO of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The southern side of the mountain, owned by Anakeesta, was badly burned and in light of that a memorial trail has been planned.

“Where you can actually walk and see the areas that were heavily burned, by the fire two months ago. You’ll get to see what the fire did to the forest and you’ll see other areas of the park where the forest is almost untouched,” added Bentz.

In terms of tourism and business, the groundbreaking meant too much statewide in that Anakeesta didn’t decide to scrap five years worth of plans, rather they charged forward.

“When you look at economic impact, Sevier County is the number three county in Tennessee, so we rely on it statewide, and that money, of course, goes to great use to improve things like quality of life, healthcare, jobs,” said Jones.