3 Hollywood Hills homes affected by mud, debris flow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The backyard of a Hollywood Hills home has crumbled, sending mud and debris down a hill, across a street and into the front yards of two other houses.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erick Scott says the Monday night slide took out power lines and buried one vehicle but did not reach the inside of the homes. No one was injured.

Residents from one house who called 911 to say they couldn’t get out were safely removed by firefighters, and four other houses were evacuated.

More than 400 customers lost power, but most had it restored within a few hours. City officials are surveying the scene for damage to homes or power or gas lines.

No cause has been given. Los Angeles hasn’t had rain in about a week, but was pounded by a series of storms before that.