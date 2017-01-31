2 sheds damaged by fire in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two sheds burned down Tuesday following a fire in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County firefighters arrived at the scene on Clearview Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid Old Nashville Highway between Lee Avenue and Robert Haston Road as crews fought the fire.

The Rutherford County fire chief told News 2 the fire was caused by someone burning leaves nearby.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The chief told News 2 this is the seventh brush fire his crews responded to this Tuesday.