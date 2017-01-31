16-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a crash in South Nashville.

Metro police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Nolesnville Road and Wheeler Drive, just a few blocks north of the zoo.

Authorities say the initial investigation indicates the crash happened after a car made a left turn and was hit by cross traffic. The 16-year-old was passenger in one of those cars.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Neither the teen’s name nor updated condition was immediately known.

Further details have not been released.