Zach Adams’ attorney asks judge to recuse himself from Holly Bobo case

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The attorney for Zach Adams, one of the three men accused in the high-profile Holly Bobo case, has asked the judge to recuse himself from the case.

Attorney Jennifer Thompson filed the motion on Saturday.

The matter is expected to be taken up on Wednesday, along with several other motions involving the case.

Adams’ trial is scheduled to start April 3 – nearly six years to the day after Bobo went missing from her West Tennessee home. He, along with Dylan Adams and Jason Autry, are each charged with raping and killing the then 20-year-old woman.

The nursing student’s remain were found in 2014 by two farmers in Holladay, Tennessee, which is about 90 miles west on Nashville.

Click here for complete coverage of the Holly Bobo case.