Signs pop up across Nashville to welcome refugees, immigrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of people are using yard signs in East Nashville to let refugees and immigrants know they’re welcome here.

Local realtor Brian Copeland is helping to deliver more signs to those who would like to show their support.

The sign reads, “No matter where you’re from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor,” in Spanish, English and Arabic.

Copeland says the message is to show Nashville is a welcoming city–but hate isn’t welcome here.

“Right now online, there are a lot of words going on with a lot of actions going on behind those words. There are a lot of people hurting right now and watching people hurt is hard to watch,” he told News 2.

“People want to send a message, not only from East Nashville, but also from Nashville, Tennessee, that we care about our neighbors, no matter who they are, no matter where they are from or who they love,” Copeland added.

He says there have been hundreds asking for signs and plans to order more and deliver them early next month.