Serious accident closes part of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Part of Interstate 24 had to be closed while LifeFlight landed on the road because of a serious accident in south Rutherford County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it was a single vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the interstate. At least one person was hurt and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 24 West is down to one lane near mile marker 90 between Epps Mill Road and Highway 64. Traffic is backed up for at least three miles.

All lanes of Interstate 24 East are open.

If you are caught up in the backup, you should exit I-24 west at Highway 64 and use Highway 41 to get around the backup.