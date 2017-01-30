Safety upgrades begin Tuesday at busy Antioch intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four years ago, city leaders said the intersection of Bell Road and Mt. View Road was dangerous due to the number of crashes and pedestrians accidents.

And this Tuesday, work will start in order to improve the intersection’s safety for both drivers and people on their feet.

According to Councilwoman Jacobia Dowell, a left-hand turn lane will be added on Mt. View Road, and the median along Bell Road will be modified to accommodate the left hand turn.

There will also be new pedestrian and new traffic signals, and crews will relocate the pedestrian ramps and add new sidewalks and crossings.

“We have a lot of people in wheelchairs and mobile carts. A lot of people coming off the interstate and coming in and out of our retail businesses in the area,” Dowell told News 2. “It’s become one of the most congested intersections in our community and it’s not very safe at this point.”

Drivers and walkers agreed. News 2 met 17-year-old Gabriel Stevens as he walked from the bus stop to his job.

“I’ve almost been hit,” he said. “I’ve seen people text, on the phone, doing makeup, not paying attention to the road.”

Driver Tristan McAnally says she hates the intersection so much she avoids it.

“I take the back roads. It takes forever to get through here,” she said. “I see almost-wrecks every day.”

There is a senior center nearby and the area is sandwiched between Nolensville Pike and Murfreesboro Pike Interstates 24 and 40 are also nearby.

The project will take about four weeks and will cost a couple-hundred thousand dollars, Dowell said.

The project is part of Mayor Megan Barry’s Intersection Improvement Plan. There are twelve other intersections on the docket.

Click here for the full list and the proposed changes.

https://www.nashville.gov/Public-Works/Capital-Projects/Intersection-Improvements-Project.aspx