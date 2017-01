COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Maury County are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

Matthew Brown, 17, was last seen Sunday near West 15th Street and Hatcher Lane in Columbia.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a blue hat and cowboy boots.

If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts call Columbia Police at 931-388-2727.