Nashville airport announces nonstop flights to Calgary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville International Airport announced Monday WestJet will begin offering nonstop flights to Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The twice weekly flights will begin on May 4 and travelers can already book their trips.

“Today’s announcement marks BNA’s first nonstop flight to Calgary and our second nonstop Canadian destination,” President and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Rob Wigington said. “WestJet started BNA-Toronto service less than a year ago and we’re excited they’ve decided to bring even more international service to Nashville.”

Calgary is the largest city in the western Canadian province of Alberta and the fifth largest city in Canada.

The Nashville airport is served by 12 airlines and offers 440 flights each day. The airport also provides nonstop air service to more than 50 destinations.

RELATED: Airport groundbreaking kicks off billion-dollar expansion