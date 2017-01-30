Mayor Megan Barry discusses vision as Nashville continues to grow

Click here to watch the news conference from your mobile device.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry will discuss her vision for the future as Nashville continues to see an unprecedented level of growth.

Mayor Barry is expected to talk about how Nashville can continue building on economic success, while establishing policies and making investments that will ensure the city’s growth is equitable and sustainable.

The news conference will be held at the Wildhorse Salon in downtown Nashville beginning at noon. News 2 will livestream the event.