LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – La Vergne police said Monday night a man was arrested in a shootout that happened last November.

Two cars exchanged shots in the busy intersection of Nir Shreibman and Murfreesboro Roads. One man was injured.

Joshua Simmons was identified as a suspect at the time. Police said he was arrested Monday on five warrants, including one for attempted first-degree murder.

Further details have not been released.