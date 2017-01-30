Man accused of raping woman who was staying at his house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested after police say he raped woman who was staying at his house earlier this month.

According to a police affidavit, it allegedly happened on January 1. The victim told police she had been out with Carlos Reyes at another friend’s house.

She stated she had an agreement with Reyes to stay at his home and when she woke up during the night he was having sex with her.

The woman said she does not know how it lasted, but agreed to a rape kit.

During a controlled phone call with the alleged victim, Reyes admitted he “did not have permission” to have sex with her and that “he feels terrible about it” and he “shouldn’t have done it.”

In text messages, police said Reyes said his “drunk a** got the best of me” and that he “f***** up.”

He is charged with rape.