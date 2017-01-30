Lady Vols stun No. 4 South Carolina 76-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jamie Nared scored a career high 27 points and Tennessee upset fourth ranked South Carolina 76-74 Monday night in Columbia, South Carolina.

Nared also scored the biggest two points of the night when she knocked down the game winning free throws with just 5.9 seconds left in the game. Head coach Holly Warlick said after the game “that kid has ice in her veins”.

The free throws came after a controversial blocking call that went against the Gamecocks who lost at home for the first time in 30 games.

For the Lady Vols, it’s their second top 10 win of the month. They just knocked off Notre Dame in Knoxville.

Warlick said after beating their conference rivalries, “I just thought we played gutsy the whole game!”

South Carolina led 26-20 after the first quarter, but a 15-5 run in the second quarter sent Tennessee into the second half with a 39-36 lead.

Diamond Deshields helped Tennessee dominate the second half with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Mercedes Russell also turned in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Tennessee improves to 14-7 with the win, 5-3 in the SEC.