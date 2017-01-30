How will Trump’s immigration order affect families in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s some new insight into how President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration will affect families here in Middle Tennessee.

Neamat Alsamh is originally from Iraq. On Monday, she was taking a citizenship class to become a United States citizen.

The mother of two told News 2 she is grateful she will be able to raise her children in Nashville.

“My son is 13 years and my daughter is eight,” Alsamh said.

Alsamh said she arrived to the United States before President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, but the rest of her family did not.

Iraq is one of the seven countries on the president’s travel ban.

“Are they going to be sent home? Are citizens going to be sent home? If you are from one of those countries are you going to be discriminated for because of your beliefs,” said Carre Coy, the Director of Development for the Nashville International Center for Empowerment.

The organization is a refugee resettlement agency.

She told News 2 the majority of the people her organization helps, are from one of the seven countries effected by the immigration executive order.

Workers at the organization said they have received hundreds of questions from people who currently live in Nashville, who are concerned on how the new executive order will affect them.

Coy said she is aware of about 600 people who will not be allowed into Nashville now that the order is in effect.

Alsamah said she has been reassuring her two children that they made it into Nashville in time.

In about a month she will be a United States citizen, but she said her heart hurts for her family that is left behind.