TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Ashland City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Ashland City.

A heavy police presence was reported in the 1700 block of Sams Creek Road, about three miles south of River Road.

It’s unclear what happened at this time.

“Once Agents arrive and assess the scene, we can provide more information to you,” the TBI told News 2.

Further details have not been released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.