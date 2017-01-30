Grassroots group protests at Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grassroots group called “We Are Watching” held a rally in downtown Nashville ahead of the governor’s State of the State address on Monday.

The group aims to let their legislators know they’ll be watching the 2017 session with a close eye.

According to the event’s description, this means “calling out discriminatory bills that target the LGBT community, bills that seeks to privatize our public schools, bills that seek to allow anyone to open carry a gun without a permit (training), and bills that seek to outsource state jobs.”

The event notes the rally is not formally organized but rather a fathering of concerned citizens.