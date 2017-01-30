Former Vol J.P. Prince stranded in Dubai after Iran’s ban on U.S. citizens

IRAN (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Volunteer J.P. Prince and his teammate, Joseph Jones, are stranded Dubai after Iran’s decision to ban U.S. citizens. They both play basketball professionally in Iran.

The ban was in retaliation to President Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees and citizens from seven countries, including Iran, from entering the U.S.

Jones and Prince are teammates on Azad University Tehan, which plays in the Iran Super League. The two were in Dubai on on a team-funded break when President Trump signed the executive order.

Before the players could return, Iran issued its own travel ban, preventing the two players from returning to the country. The ban prevents U.S. citizens from entering the country.

Prince, a Memphis, Tenn. native, attended the University of Tennessee from 2007-2010.