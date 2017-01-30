Cooper, Cohen to sponsor legislation reversing Trump’s immigration order

Take our poll: Would you support legislation to overturn President Trump’s immigration policy? Click here if you can’t see the poll from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two congressmen from Tennessee announced Monday they will sponsor legislation against President Donald Trump’s latest executive orders on immigration.

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tennessee) said Monday he is cosponsoring a bill that would reverse the order, noting he hopes there are Republicans in the House who will cross party lines to support it as well.

“I am more worried about the future of America than I have been in a long, long time,” he said in a statement, calling the immigration orders “confusing, irresponsible” and saying they “make America less safe.”

President Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months, and indefinitely halted any from Syria, saying the ban is needed to keep out “radical Islamic terrorists.”

Cooper says he’s “thankful for Republicans, including Senators Alexander, Corker, McCain and Graham, who are opposing the President’s actions.”

The confressman also said a Kurdish family was found for Nashville on special immigration visas but were sent back to the Middle East “after spending years undergoing intense vetting.

“The father previously worked as a translator at an organization contracted by the U.S. government. My office is currently working to help them,” Cooper concluded.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) also said he’s joining other members of the House Judiciary Committee and colleagues in the House of Representatives in cosponsoring the Statue of Liberty Values (SOLVE) Act.

The act would prohibit the use of federal funds to implement Trump’s executive order, which he said will also give “persecuted Christians” priority in applying for refugee status.

Cohen calls the order “unconstitutional,” saying “we do not have religious tests in this country. That is a clear violation of the first amendment.”

“When we start detaining foreign nationals who have risked their lives to assist our military, we are making our troops abroad and our nation less safe. This hasty and unsound executive order will provide ISIS with additional propaganda to use against the United States,” the congressman continues.

