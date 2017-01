NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Road was shut down in both directions Monday night after a man was hit and killed by a car.

It happened just blocks south of Briley Parkway not far from the Nashville International Airport about 6:20 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was an adult male and he was hit outside of a crosswalk. Further details have not been released.

There’s no word on the driver at this time.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.