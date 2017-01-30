3 MTSU students hit by stray bullets at off-campus parties

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least three Middle Tennessee State University students, all innocent by-standers, have been hit by stray bullets following two different off-campus parties over the past two weekends.

One of the victims is still in the hospital and is fighting for her life, according to police.

The most recent incident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning when multiple shots rang out in the parking lot of the University Ridge Apartments in Murfreesboro after a large party.

When the gunfire stopped, two MTSU female students had been hit by stray bullets.

“One of which is fighting for her life at Vanderbilt Hospital. We understand the bullet lodged right above her heart, which is a very, very serious injury,” Murfreesboro police spokesman Sgt. Kyle Evans told News 2.

Three vehicles were also struck in the parking lot, and a bullet went into a window of another student’s apartments and lodged into a wall.

“There were large crowds. Someone began to fire a gun, whether that was an intentional target towards someone, or whether it was firing the gun randomly,” Evans said. “Either way, we’ve had unintentional victims struck.”

The prior weekend there was a similar situation.

A fight broke out at the Elks Lodge Halls Hill Pike followed by a barrage of gunfire.

A female MTSU student, who left to get away from the commotion, was shot in the leg as she crossed the street.

“Last week it struck a business and an individual who had nothing to do with this,” Evans said.

Police want the dangerous gunfire to stop.

“When a bullet is fired from a gun, it has no eyes, it doesn’t choose its target,” Evans said.

Police told News 2 they patrol the parking lots of apartment complexes all over the city.

They said some of the complexes even hire off-duty policemen as courtesy officers, but they can’t be everywhere at the same time.

News 2 reached out to MTSU, and university officials said, their thoughts and prayers go out to the families of each victim.

School officials said safety is their No. 1 priority for students, but they can’t control where a student goes socially after leaving school grounds, or where they choose to live off-campus.