NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old was shot at the downtown Nashville MTA terminal Monday night.

It’s unclear if it happened inside or outside Music City Central at 400 Charlotte Avenue.

Metro police said the victim was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries to his chest.

A possible suspect has been detained, according to authorities.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.