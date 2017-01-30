2 teens arrested after double shooting at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say two 16-year-olds have been arrested in a double shooting that killed one man and critically hurt another over the weekend at a Madison apartment complex.

It happened on Saturday at the Nashwood Park Apartments on North Dupont Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Javonte Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old graduated from Pearl Cohn High School last year where he was a member of the football, wrestling and soccer teams.

Twenty-year-old Roy Hunter was also hurt in the shooting and remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He graduated from Hillsboro High School and is the son of a Metro School Board Member Tyese Hunter.

Police have not yet said what charges the juveniles face.

A motive in the shooting has not been released.