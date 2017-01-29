Task force to consider Clarksville-Montgomery County merger

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is calling for the creation of a task force to make the case for a metropolitan government for the city and Montgomery County.

McMillan reportedly wants input from residents to develop consensus about the need for consolidated government before taking the formal step of forming a charter commission and putting the matter before voters.

McMillan noted that two previous attempts to combine the Clarksville and Montgomery County governments have failed. In the mayor’s words, it would be “little more than wishful thinking” to expect a consolidation to occur without support from the entire community.

There are three metropolitan governments in Tennessee, created by the consolidations of Nashville and Davidson County; Hartsville and Trousdale County; and Lynchburg and Moore County.