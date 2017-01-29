Mayor Barry on travel ban: ‘America must do better than this’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban of certain countries.

The mayor made a post on Facebook and Twitter about the order on Sunday.

In her message, she referenced an article about a family who fled Iraq and came to the US for a better life.

Mayor Barry ended her post by saying, “This arbitrary ban on individuals from certain countries entering the United States is wrong in every way. America must be better than this.”

Read her full post below.

MNPD Ofc. Suleyman is one of many refugees who came to Nashville and made our city stronger and safer. #NoBanNoWall https://t.co/xO8Ztx8CXf pic.twitter.com/cvn29mDci7 — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 29, 2017