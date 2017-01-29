Immigration rally planned outside Sen. Bob Corker’s West End office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands have been invited to attend a rally in front of US Senator Bob Corker’s West End office Sunday protesting President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

The protest, titled “No Ban No Wall Come for One Come for Us All! No Prohibición No Muro!,” is being promoted on Facebook and is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at 3322 W End Ave Ste 610 .

It is one of many that have been staged nationwide since President Trump signed the executive order temporarily stopping citizens of seven nations from entering the United States.

As of Sunday morning, over 600 people indicated in the Facebook event that they plan to attend the protest. More than 1,300 people said they were interested in attending.

