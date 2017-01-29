FedEx driver breaks up flag-burning protest in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) – A group of protesters in Iowa City got more than they bargained for when they tried to burn an American flag.

A FedEx worker stepped in, dousing the flames and took the flag away.

Another bystander argued with the protesters when the group tried to burn another flag.

The FedEx worker came back and extinguished the fire.

The group said their message behind burning the flag wasn’t anti-veteran. Instead, they said they were protesting racial and social injustice.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language. If you can’t see the video, click here.

Happening now: a confrontation on the ped mall as people burn an American flag as protest. pic.twitter.com/aPkMdls6oQ — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

Two of the protesters were arrested and charged with violating the city’s public burn ordinance.

FedEx said they’ve spoken to the employee about what happened and they’re handling the matter internally.

The employee said his actions have nothing to do with the company.

Photos of protesters burning American flags on the ped mall. pic.twitter.com/84F7wzdmUB — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017