2 firefighters injured in 3-alarm blaze at Donelson apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two firefighters were injured in a 3-alarm fire at a Donelson apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The fire began around 2 a.m. at the Cedars at Elm Hill on Elm Hill Pike.

The Nashville Fire Department said two firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries while fighting the blaze.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist.

No additional information was immediately released.

