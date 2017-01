We've loved interacting with Zoos around the nation for the #cuteanimaltweetoff. The world needs a little more cuteness…and smiling frogs. pic.twitter.com/XOBVHh4Yra — Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) January 26, 2017

Click here to view tweets from your mobile device.

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Zoos throughout the world are throwing it down on Twitter.

After the Smithsonian’s National Zoo tweeted a picture of a 4-day-old baby seal, the game was on.

A woman from Virginia challenged the Virginia Aquarium, sparking a game of one-upmanship between the two facilities.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

It wasn’t long before other zoos joined in, including the Nashville Zoo.

We are joining in on the #cuteanimaltweetoff fun! Who can resist Fern the two-toed sloth eating a pineapple… pic.twitter.com/7M0an4plhL — Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) January 26, 2017