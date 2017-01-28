Wilson Co. EMA responds to 6 brush fires in 1 day

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency says they responded to six out of control brush fires on Saturday. Now they’re reminding residents about the importance of burn safety.

The agency does not recommend burning anything with Saturday’s conditions. However, if you do have a permit to burn, here a few tips to keep in mind:

The best time to burn will be at or after sunset when the humidity rises into the upper 30’s

If your permit allows you to burn within that time-frame. If you feel uneasy about burning, please don’t.

Before burning in Wilson County, you must obtain a burn permit and notify your local fire department.

