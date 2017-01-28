Tennessee wins 3rd straight game, beats Kansas State 70-58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rick Barnes said he wants the Tennessee Volunteers to be more consistent, and they are starting to play that way with a third straight win Saturday.

It’s a win that may be a factor on the Vols’ resume in March as they beat Big 12 opponent Kansas State 70-58.

Grant Williams led Tennessee, scoring 17 points including an early score plus a foul that had the Vols up 19 to start the second half.

Jordan Bowden added 13 points while Robert Hubbs chipped in 10, including the last basket of the second half to give Tennessee a 17-point advantage headed into halftime.

The Vols never wavered the rest of the game, leading by nine points or more throughout the second half to move to 12-9 on the season and put themselves into position to make a run at the NCAA tournament.