Snow expected across Middle Tennessee late Saturday into Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Patchy flurries and snow showers are expected to develop across Middle Tennessee late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A few slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses during the overnight hours, but conditions will improve a few hours after sunrise Sunday morning when temperatures rise above freezing.

With highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Sunday, rain will mix with snow showers at times, so travel will not be impacted during the day.

However, by Sunday evening, temperatures will drop as more snow showers push back into Middle Tennessee. More at wkrn.com/alerts

Road conditions could worsen across Middle Tennessee overnight, making traffic difficult by Monday morning. Visit wkrn.com/closings for more.

Middle Tennessee will see snowfall amounts ranging from flurries to a light dusting, though locations northeast of Interstate 24 will see greater accumulations.

Eastern sections of Middle Tennessee and the higher elevations in the Cumberland Plateau could get 1 to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening.

