Police search for gunman who robbed Antioch GameStop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the gunman who robbed a GameStop store in Antioch Friday night.

According to a press release, the suspect walked into the store located at 851 Hamilton Crossing Drive at 7:30 p.m. and bought a game.

When the clerk opened the register, the man pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash and fled on foot.

The robber is described as a black male who weighs approximately 160 pounds and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

He has a goatee and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with horizontal green stripes, tan pajama pants, house shoes, and a dark colored trapper hat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.