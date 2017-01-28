Police: 2 ditch stolen car, run from officers across Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been charged with stealing a car from a Murfreesboro rental car company, ditching it and running across a busy highway in Nashville before being caught.

Arrest records show police took Greg Merrilees, 40, and Teresa Moran, 30, into custody on Friday after the two allegedly fled from police across Briley Parkway.

Metro police reported the two were spotted in a stolen car in an area known for high crime along Atrium Way in Donelson. According to an arrest affidavit, the suspects saw the police car and fled before crashing it into a locked fence.

After that, Merrilees and Moran allegedly jumped a fence and crossed all lanes of traffic on Briley Parkway before running into a nearby neighborhood.

Eventually, police caught up with Moran and arrested her while she was knocking on doors along Craigmeade Drive.

Moran reportedly told police that Merrilees ran into a nearby wooded area. A police helicopter was used to spot the suspect not far from them.

Both of the suspects were booked into the Metro jail and charged with theft of property among other crimes. Their bond was set at $30,000 each and they are due in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.