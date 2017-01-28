Man crashes car after 20-mile high speed chase

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dangerous multi-county chase ended after a suspect drove wildly for 20 miles on both sides of the road at 100 mph.

It started in Humphreys County early Friday morning when sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over Anthony Chambers.

Investigators say the Carroll County man was driving erratically

and refused to stop.

The deputies activated their emergency equipment but Chambers still kept going.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, Chambers swerved at Waverly police officers putting down a spike strip.

“He swerved toward their vehicle as if he was trying to hit them,” explained Sheriff Davis.

The 26 year old also reportedly tried to ram a McKewen police car.

“From all the video I have seen, the suspect stayed the majority of the time in the oncoming lane,” said Davis.

After the chase spanned 20 miles and reached 100 mph, Dickson police picked up the chase.

Officers successfully deployed a spike strip that deflated the Ford Expedition’s tires.

Chambers then lost control and slammed into a utility pole.

“Had he hit another vehicle on Highway 70, he could have killed anybody,” Todd Christian with the Dickson police told News 2.

The officers pulled Chambers from the car and then treated him until medics arrived.

Sources say Chambers was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. At last check, he was in stable condition.