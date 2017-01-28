Local residents write letters to senators about Affordable Care Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some people say the repeal of the Affordable Care Act would turn their lives upside down.

Kristen Dunlap-Berg says she was born with a congenital heart defect and had emergency open heart surgery when she was 6 months old. She told News 2 she had another open heart surgery when she was 18 months old and would be denied health insurance because of her preexisting condition without the Affordable Care Act.

Dunlap-Berg is one of a number of Nashville community members sending letters to Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, as well as local and national publications, in regards to the Affordable Care Act. They’re asking the senators not to repeal the law without a solid replacement that’s equal to or better than what’s already in place.

On Saturday morning, they sat down together at the Nashville Farmers’ Market and put their message in writing.

Ellen Baez told News 2 “526,000 Tennesseans use the Affordable Care Act, so they’re currently enrolled in the marketplace, and then there’s also 280,000 Tennesseans that follow what’s called the Medicaid Gap, so currently cannot access their own healthcare. And if the law is repealed, the amount of people who do not have access to affordable healthcare in Tennessee will be astronomical.”

Dunlap-Berg said because of the Affordable Care Act, she was covered by her mother’s insurance until she turned 26, then got health insurance through the marketplace.

“I’m going to need another open heart surgery in a couple of years, so it’s really important to me to have health insurance, and if the Affordable Care Act repealed without a replacement that offers the same benefits to people with pre-existing conditions, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Dunlap-Berg.

Kristin Dillard Kim said when she lost her job, she couldn’t find health insurance because of her preexisting condition.

“I have ulcerative colitis and I require maintenance medications. They retail for about $600 or $700 a month and the last time I missed a significant number of doses I actually had a flare up that put me I the hospital for two weeks,” said Kim.

Kim also depends on the Affordable Care Act.

“To repeal the Affordable Care Act now without an equal or better replacement is a message to me that it doesn’t matter if I die. It’s a message that it’s okay if my 4-year-old grows up without a mother,” she said.

Everyone in the group that wrote letters to Sen. Corker and Sen. Alexander says they made a promise to Tennesseans not to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement, and they just want them to keep that promise.

President Donald Trump says he has a plan to replace President Obama’s signature healthcare law so everyone will still be able to get healthcare.

“On my first day in office, I signed an executive order to roll back the burdens of Obamacare and pave the way for real reform, like health savings accounts that empower individuals to choose, to customize plan that is truly right for them,” said President Trump.

There is no specific plan, but the President and Republican lawmakers have said they will work to repeal, and also replace the law.