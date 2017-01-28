Hendersonville police arrest 2 ‘serial burglars’

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police arrested two men they say are serial burglars.

Police took Charlie Bandy Jr. and John Murdock into custody on Saturday.

According to a press release, someone spotted the men trying to break into several cars. That witness gave officers a description of the suspects and their car.

Police say they used that information to track down Bandy and Murdock and stop them as they were leaving the scene.

Authorities later learned that the two men had reportedly broken into numerous vehicles and one residence in Hendersonville. Officers say they also found stolen items in the car.

Bandy and Murdock were taken to the Sumner County Jail. They’re scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on March 8.